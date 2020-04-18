Gloria Miller
June 20, 1939 - March 28, 2020
The family of Gloria Miller would like to thank everyone who reached out to us during her death. We appreciate your sympathy, kindness and concern. We are grateful for the cards, plants, monetary donations, and all expressions of sympathy.
Leroy Miller
And Family
