Garry MillerSept. 7, 1935 - Aug. 16, 2019Garry R. Miller, age 83 of Waco, passed away on the evening of August 16, 2019 in Waco, TX. Memorial Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Waco, TX, with the Rev. Aaron Zimmerman officiating. Garry was born in Spokane Washington on September 7, 1935. He was the only child of Mervin H. Miller and Viola Myrtle Sims. He was married to Sheron Kay Barbour from 1960 to 1977 and moved to Waco at that time. He married Dixie W Shelton Ellis on Jul 27, 1980. Garry graduated from Washington State University and was an avid Cougars fan. He sported a Wazzu plate on his car and would often travel in for the annual homecoming game. He was a chemical engineer and started his career at Rocketdyne and worked at the same plant until his retirement. He received a certificate of recognition from President John F. Kennedy for the team's work on the Apollo mission. He served a vestry member at St. Albans Episcopal Church, the board of Rocket Federal Credit Union and as the McLennan County Democratic chairman. Garry loved to play golf, read and do crossword puzzles. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed by all his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, his half-sister, Viola Joyce Kolasa Powell; and his grandson, Chris.Garry is survived by his current wife, Dixie Miller of Waco, his adopted daughter, Michele Long and husband, Mike of Great Falls, MT; his daughter, Deborah McLaughlin and husband, Russell of Montgomery, TX; his daughter, Cynthia Segrest and husband, John of Round Rock, TX; his stepson, John Ellis and wife, Marquita of Ft Worth; his stepson, Danny Ellis and wife, Ronda of Round Rock. Other survivors include his six grandchildren, Jay, Jill, Ashly, Bethany, Amy and John and several great grandchildren.Memorials may be made to "Our One Foundation" Building Fund at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 2900 W. Waco Dr., Waco, TX, 76710.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Police: Child, 4, dies after driver hits tree while fleeing crash scene
-
Divided Woodway council turns down development by longtime local homebuilder
-
Local couple acquires historic Water Works building in East Waco
-
Woman jailed after defying order to testify against boyfriend accused of shooting at her
-
Mike Copeland: George's mural updated; HTeaO; White Bluff golf; Bolt storefront closes
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.