Ethel Mae MillerFeb. 14, 1946 - Nov. 21, 2018Ethel Mae Miller passed away November 21, 2018. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30 at First United Metodist Church in Mart. Burial will be at Evergreen.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Dorothy woods

MY CONDOLENCES TO HER FAMILY

