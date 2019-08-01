Danelia MillerSept. 10, 1961 - July 28, 2019Danelia "Dee" Renee Green Miller, 57, of Waco, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. There will be a memorial service this 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, at Upper Room Fellowship at 7766 Hwy 84 East.Dee was born September 10, 1961, and raised in Waco. She attended Waco schools, graduating from Jefferson Moore. She was a very active member of the Waco Jaycees for several years and assisted with the creation of the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial. She was a comical and upbeat spirit with a sharp mind and quick wit. More than anything, Dee loved her family and friends and will be dearly missed by those left behind.She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Earl "Eddie" and Sarah Frances Green; brothers, Robert Earl and Walter Lee "Bubba" Green; sister, Marcy Louise Green White; sister-in-law, Alicia Green; and niece, Heather Leigh Ann Green.Dee is survived by her two furbabies, Henry and Mathilda; nephew, Joel R. Wood and wife, Michelle, of Leroy; nieces, Holly D. Ulmer and husband, W. Shannon, of Frisco, and Mariah D. Palmer and husband, Kenneth, of Bruceville-Eddy; brother-in-law, M. Anthony "Tony" White of Lorena; honorary brother, DeWayne Svoboda of Lorena; and several "grandchildren," Austin, Ansley, Cameron, Elliott, Bailey, Greyson, and Cole. Dee also leaves behind many friends.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

