Doris MilesJune 8, 1952 - Feb. 5, 2019Doris Kay Miles Snodgrass passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019 at home with her family. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.Doris was born on June 8, 1952 to Raymond an Mae Jeanette Snodgrass in Rosebud Texas. She was just one of their seven children.She was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Raymond Snodgrass, two sisters, Bertha Snodgrass and Thelma Draper Copaus Snodgrass; one brother, Raymond "Jackie" Snodgrass Jr.; and one daughter, Gina Price Wing.Most who knew her called her Kay or Katy. Doris's favorite color was green. She enjoyed going to the coast with her deceased spouse, Danny Weir and playing Bingo. She also loved spoiling her dogs, Skipper and Xena.Doris was survived by her three sisters, Wanda Draper, Peggy Killen and Tina Richards; four children, Linda Larrow, Rebecca Bennett, Tomi Morris, Justin Draper; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She also had many nieces and nephews.Doris had a big heart and all who knew her loved her. God Bless Doris for the good long life she lived.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
