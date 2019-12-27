Alberta MilesJan. 31, 1944 - Dec. 21, 2019Services for Alberta Miles will be at 1 pm, Saturday, December 28, at First United Methodist Church in Mart. A wake will be from 4 to 6 pm, Friday, December 27, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mart. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alberta Miles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries