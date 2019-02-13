Katybell MikusDec. 3, 1925 - Feb. 10, 2019Katybell Esther "Kay" Rodenbeck Mikus, 93, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 15, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Taylor City Cemetery. The visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 14, with the Rosary at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.Katy was born December 3, 1925, in Detmold, Texas, Milam County, the fourth daughter of William and Margaret Unnasch Rodenbeck. She grew up in the Detmold community near Thorndale in a loving family with five sisters and two brothers.Katy graduated from Thorndale High School in 1942. She worked in the family business until she married Jesse J. Mikus on August 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 6, 1992 after 45 years of marriage.Katy was a founding and very active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. She loved to travel with her children and siblings, they took many trips together. She always said she was wealthy, but her wealth was not in money or material things, but in the joy and love that came from her family.Katy leaves to cherish her memory her beloved daughters, Kay Mikus of Austin and Amy Poston and husband, Michael of Hewitt; loving son, Jesse John, Jr. and wife, Brenda of Hewitt; and three grandchildren, Braden Mikus, Derek Poston and Ashley Poston.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
