Kenneth MiddletonFeb. 9, 1950 - Sept. 17, 2019Dr. Kenneth Allen Middleton, 69, of Waco, Texas, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.Ken was born on February 9, 1950, to John and Luella "Betty" Middleton in Lansing, Michigan. Several years after Ken was born, his family decided that they should move to a warmer climate and headed west to make Phoenix, Arizona, their home. Ken graduated from West Phoenix High School in 1968 and then began college at Arizona State University, where he eventually earned his PhD in business administration/management. Ken always knew that he wanted to be a college professor and followed that calling. He brought his family to Waco in 1980, after he had accepted a teaching position at Baylor University. He taught at Baylor throughout the 1980s. In the early 1990s, Ken made the move to Bolivar, Missouri, where he taught in the business school at Southwest Baptist University until 1998, and then finished his teaching career at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri, when he retired in 2014. Upon retirement, Ken moved back to Waco to be close to his children and grandchildren, of whom he was very proud. No matter if you were a longtime friend or a new acquaintance, he could not get through a conversation without mentioning one of his grandchildren and how much they meant to him.Ken was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Middleton.Survivors include daughter, Heather Crow and husband, Jason, of Speegleville, Texas; son, John Middleton and wife, Wendy, of Hewitt, Texas; brother, Gary "J.C." Middleton and wife, Vicki, of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Margaret Middleton of Mesa; and grandchildren, Baylee Middleton, Jaxson Crow, Paxton Middleton, and Teagan Middleton.Ken always said that he would be the one celebrating when he passed, because he would be in Heaven with his Lord and Savior. One of his requests was to not have a funeral or any commotion upon his passing, so in order to honor his wishes, there will be no services scheduled.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
