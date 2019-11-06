Woodroe Dale MichumJune 13, 1940 - Nov. 3, 2019Woodroe Dale Michum, 79, of Waco, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, November 7, at Robinson Cemetery, 620 E. Stegall, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. in Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

