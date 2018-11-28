Sam MichelMarch 9, 1933 - Nov. 25, 2018It is with great sadness that the family of Sam Edward Michel II announces his passing on November 25, 2018, at the age of 85 years old.Sam will be loving remembered by his wife of 63 years, Joanne; children, Rhonda Visser, Mona Heroman (Ted), Sam Edward Michel III (Tessa); and former daughter-in-law, Sherry Walker. Sam will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Sam Edward Michel IV, Rachel Standerfer, Jennifer Bogie, Kelly Heroman, Leen Visser, Anne Visser; and step-grandchildren, Russ and Zach Nelson; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sam was predeceased by his parents, Joe Bell Michel and Jimmy Eugene Michel; sisters, Laviney Michel and Ruth Manet; and brothers, Joe Bell Michel Jr. and Frankie Lee Michel.Sam was born in Bell County's Shanklin Community which he referred to as "Hog Eye". Sam was expected to pick cotton by the age of five years old and to contribute in any way demanded of him to help sustain the family as tenant farmers living in extremely poor and difficult circumstances. This humble beginning was the driving force throughout Sam's lifetime to achieve through hard work and determination the means to provide a secure future for his own wife and children.Sam graduated from Belton High School in 1953 providing supplemental income to his family as a paperboy and later working for a dairy company. Upon graduation Sam served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era from 1953 to 1955. While stationed at Camp Hanford, Washington, a Nike Missile Base, he met and married Joanne Willis of Penticton, British Columbia, Canada.Sam attended Temple Junior College and graduated from Texas State Teacher's College, now Texas State, in 1959 with a B.S. in Education.Sam's teaching and coaching career began in the fall of 1959 in Sinton, TX where he coached for seven years. Sam coached in Smithville, TX 1966/67, Lampasas, TX 1967 to 1969, Belton, TX from 1969 into the early 1970's. Sam was appointed the Chief Adult Probation Office for Bell County serving eight years in the 1970's. Sam later coached and taught in Waco as head coach for Connally Junior High and retired from teaching in West, TX where he taught the Distributive Education program. Sam was also an entrepreneur operating several small businesses with his wife, Joanne.Sam served as a deacon for the First Presbyterian Church of Belton and at the Sinton Presbyterian Church.Throughout his life Sam loved and valued God, the United States, Texas, his wife, children and extended family and every animal lucky enough to be rescued by him who became a part of his family (too many to name, including a baby squirrel knocked out of his nest).The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to all of Sam's kind caregivers at Senior Care of Hewitt, TX, his hospice care team and visiting Hospice Pastor Danny Tomlinson.A graveside service for Sam will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 30, 2018, at North Belton Cemetery in Belton with Hospice Pastor Danny officiating. Mr. Michel will then be laid to rest with Military Honors. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m., Friday, before services, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Sam to an animal welfare organization such as Fuzzy Friends (6321 Airport Rd., Waco, TX 76708) or any animal organization of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
