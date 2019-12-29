Joyce Jane MeyersJune 11, 1934 - Dec. 24, 2019Joyce Jane Meyers, 85, of Elm Mott, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park on Monday, December 30, 2019. Services will begin at 12:00 p.m., with Lester Adams officiating, interment following at Waco Memorial Park.

