Joyce Jane MeyersJune 11, 1934 - Dec. 24, 2019Joyce Jane Meyers, 85, of Elm Mott, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park on Monday, December 30, 2019. Services will begin at 12:00 p.m., with Lester Adams officiating, interment following at Waco Memorial Park.
Meyers, Joyce Jane
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Meyers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.