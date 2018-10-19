Billy MeyersJune 28, 1935 - Oct. 16, 2018Billy Norman Meyers, 83, of Whitney, passed away on October 16, 2018, in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 20, at Peoria Cemetery, with Rev. Doyle Cathey officiating, under the direction of Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Rd., Waco, TX 76708.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

