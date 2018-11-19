Danny MeyerOctober 30, 1945 - November 17, 2018Danny Christian Meyer, 73, of Riesel, formerly of Marlin, passed away in Temple. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Marlin, with The Reverend Harlow officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 20, at the funeral home. Mr. Meyer was born in Luton, England.Survivors include his son, Daniel Christian Meyer; daughter, Lori Laskoskie and husband, John; sister, Evelyn Summers and husband, Joe; two grandchildren and two nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

