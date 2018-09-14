Alma Jean MeyerJan. 20, 1934 - Sept. 11, 2018Alma Jean (Surfus) Meyer, 84, passed away, Tuesday, September 11, 2018, in Waco, Texas.Born, January 20, 1934, in Boone, Texas. Her family was her greatest love.Alma was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Edith Surfus and Robert Gardner; her husband and father to her children, Gene Meyer; her husband and best friend, W.C. Cleveland; her sons, Keith Gardner and Robert Gardner; and her daughter, Roberta Atkins.Alma is survived by her daughters, Renee Presley and Rhonda Gardner; brother, Carl Surfus; grandchildren Tracy, Danielle, Lindsay, Lisa, and Trenton; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one nephew and two nieces.Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Graveside services and burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 17, 2018, at Evergreen Bundrant Cemetary in Purmela, TX.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

