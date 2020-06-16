Rhonda (Afinowicz) Messman Downes Sept. 23, 1955 - June 13, 2020 Rhonda (Afinowicz) Messman Downes, 64, of Marlin passed away at her home. Private family services are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

