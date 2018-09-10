Odis Lee MerrittSept. 29, 1954 - Sept. 8, 2018Odis Lee Merritt, 63, of Riesel, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 8, 2018. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Ln, Waco, TX 76705, with Pastor Larry Krueger officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Riesel. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Odis was born, September 29, 1954, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He moved to Riesel in 1973 and married Carol Meyer on July 5, 1974. He owned a house moving company in Riesel and was a rancher for many years. Odis was a hard worker who loved to also spend his time with his grandsons. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol; son, Charles John Merritt and wife, Tricia; daughter, Brianna Lee Green and husband, Steven; grandchildren, Cooper Green, Caleb Green, Bryce Merritt, and Lucas Merritt; as well as extended family and friends.Pallbearers will be Glenn Meyer, Rick Meyer, Bill Coates, Mike Cone, Mike Galler, and Mike Linder. Honorary Bearers will be Cooper Green, Caleb Green, Bruce Merritt, Lucas Merritt, Juan, Rosas, and Steve Lewerenz.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

