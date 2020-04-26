Elfriede Merritt Oct. 6, 1926 - April 20, 2020 Elfriede Selma Schwarzer Merritt, 93, of Hewitt, Texas was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Connally/Compton Funeral Home. Elfriede was born October 6, 1926, in Hausdorf, Waldenburg, Germany to Karl Gustav and Agnes Anna Zabka Schwarzer. She immigrated to America in September of 1956. Elfriede married the love of her life, Donald R. Merritt, on November 23, 1962, in Johnson, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, stepson, Donald F. Merritt, and two sisters, Maria and Martha. Elfriede is survived by her stepdaughters, Deborah Burks of Hewitt, Texas and Dalena Kanouse of Bristow, Virginia, eight grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Elfriede was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served a church mission with her late husband, Donald. She was a woman who believed in serving others and comforting those in need. She loved to garden and cook German dishes with perfection. Elfriede was cherished by her family and friends and will truly be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Elfriede Merritt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries