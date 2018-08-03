Eileen MeroneySept. 9, 1923 - Aug. 1, 2018Vera Eileen Meroney passed away, Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 4, at Salvation Army of Waco, Texas, 1221 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway, with Major Les Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Eileen was born, September 9, 1923, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Alma Dunford. She worked at The Salvation Army for 28 years as a social worker, and received recognition as a social worker by the State of Texas. She was an honorary member of the Waco I.S.D. PTA, an Honorary Member of the United Way of Waco, and was a Silver Star mother in the Salvation Army, where she was a faithful soldier for over 60 years. She was an unbelievable mother and role model for all who came in contact with her, and she was also a loving and compassionate woman who opened her heart to everyone she met.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ferrell "Buddy" Lee Meroney; infant son, Anthony Meroney; daughters, Terry Jones and Diane White; grandson, Jason Holton; son-in-law, Jerry Don White; her precious little puppy, Maggie; two sisters, Mary and Grace; and three brothers, Tommy, Ed, and Russell.She is survived by two brothers, Wes and wife, Vivian, and Jack and wife, Mary Dunford; three daughters, Linda Wheeler and husband, Les, Shelley Holton and husband, Dan, and Jenny Minnix and husband, John; ten grandchildren, Keith, Angi, Jeff, Matthew, Tim, Kristian, Jay, Bradley, Meredith, and Amanda; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her life-long companion, Howard Johnson.Pallbearers are Keith Holton, Jeff Jones, Tim Jones, Matt Jones, Jay White, Bradley Minnix, Joshua Dawson, Joel Cundiff and Lance Saathoff.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
