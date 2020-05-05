Karan Denise Merenda July 22, 1961 - May 2, 2020 Karan Denise (Robinson) Merenda, 58, passed away, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 7, at China Spring Cemetery. Under Texas mandate, 10 PEOPLE at the graveside set up, as mandated by the state, while all other attendees are practicing social distancing from afar. Karan will be available for viewing from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, in the funeral home chapel. The family will then receive friends from one's vehicle from 5:00 to 7:00p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. You are asked to remain in your vehicle at all times due to the current COVID-19 mandates. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Karan's honor to Crawford Baptist Church, 110 S. Ave. D, Crawford, TX 76638. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Karan Merenda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

