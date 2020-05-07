Karan Denise Merenda July 22, 1961 - May 2, 2020 Karan was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019 and died May 2, 2020, at the age of 58, with her family at her bedside. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 7, at China Spring Cemetery, 15654 Old China Spring Rd. in China Spring. Under Texas Mandate, 10 people at the graveside setup, while all other attendees practice social distancing from afar. Karan Denise Merenda was born July 22, 1961, in Waco. She was the second child born to her parents, James and Faye Robinson. Teresa and Jamie were blessed to be her sisters. Karan had so many talents during her life, but being a servant of the Lord was her greatest gift. Her beautiful smile and warm heart touched everyone. Karan required no frills, she enjoyed the simple things in life. She was the salt of the earth, giving to others and never asking anything in return. When her feelings were hurt, she forgave. She believed in living the word of Christ and sharing His word with others. Karan was a graduate of China Spring High School class of 1980. She met the love of her life, Jerome Merenda, at Bosqueville Baptist Church when they were teenagers. They married September 10, 1983, and were married for 35 years before Jerome was called home to heaven in 2019. Together they served the Lord, enjoyed their family, friends and community. Both were athletes themselves and enjoyed playing co-ed softball. The team consisted of 90% family members. Karan worked at Ascension Providence for 19 years in the Durable Medical Equipment Division. They were blessed to have three wonderful sons, Tanner, Austin and Carson who they loved with all of their hearts. Karan and Jerome supported their boys in all of their many sporting activities no matter the location or the weather. Karan enjoyed being part of the Mom's clubs for the sporting events. An important part of their lives was worshiping at the First Baptist Church of Crawford and teaching their sons about Christ. We know that Jesus said, "Welcome home, my faithful servant." She is survived by her children, Tanner, Austin and Carson Merenda; sisters, Jamie Wolfe and husband, James, and Teresa Gilliam and husband, Dale; sisters-in-law, Donna Von Staden, Diane Schrimsher and husband, Ed, and Dorleen Brown and husband, Larry; brother-in-law, Ed Merenda and wife, Shelly; beloved aunts and uncles, Pauline Smith, Carolyn Alexander and husband, Wayne, Larry Childs and wife, Virginia, Darrell Lyons and wife, Lena; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be honorably escorted to her final resting place by Tanner Merenda, Austin Merenda, Carson Merenda, Ed Merenda, Dale Gilliam, and Trey Busby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karan's honor to Crawford Baptist Church, 110 S. Ave. D, Crawford, TX 76638. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
