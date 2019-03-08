Jerome Anthony MerendaSept. 21, 1957 - March 6, 2019Jerome Anthony Merenda, 61, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Burial will follow in China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at the funeral home.Jerome was born September 21, 1957, in Waco, to Jerry and Katherine (Lassetter) Merenda. He was an ordained deacon at Bosqueville Baptist Church and a current member of the First Baptist Church of Crawford. Jerome worked in SKITTLES at Mars Wrigley Confectionery for many years and was employed with them at the time of his passing. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife, Karan Merenda; sons, Tanner, Austin and Carson Merenda; sisters, Donna VonStaden and husband, Roger, Diane Schrimsher and husband, Edd and Dorleen Brown and husband, Larry; brother, Ed Merenda and wife, Shelly; and sisters-in-law, Teresa Gilliam and husband, Dale, and Jamie Wolfe and husband, James. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Crawford or the Crawford Little League.The family would like to thank the staff of Providence Hospital 4 East and ICU for their care of Jerome.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
