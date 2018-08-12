Rhoda Helen Mercer02/06/1929 - 06/27/2018Rhoda Helen Mercer, 89 of Waco, Tx went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of June 27, 2018. Helen was born on February 6,1929 in McDade Tx to Rhoda Vivian and Tilden Clark Condra. Helen married Wilbur C. Mercer in June of 1949 and they settled in San Antonio.In 1989, Helen moved to Waco, Tx where her work with Brazos Meadows Baptist church began. Through her work with the church she became a missionary for children at her apartment complex.Helen was preceded in death by her husband , Wilbur, son Timothy Mercer Sr., parents Rhoda and Tilden Condra and brothers Robert and James Condra. Helen is survived by daughter Virginia Adair and husband Jim, of San Antonio, daughter-in-law, Melynda McKay, mother of the late Timothy Mercer Sr.'s children of Waco. Melynda later married Howard McKay; five grandchildren, Timothy Mercer Jr. and wife Jackie, of Dallas, Amanda Adair, of San Antonio, Jeremy Mercer, and wife Rebecca of Waco, Krystal Shilling and husband Brandon of San Antonio, and Samantha Symank, of Waco. Three great grandchildren, Katherine Melton, Ethan Melton, and Riley Symank.A memorial service will be held at Brazos Meadows Baptist Church on Saturday, August 25,2018 at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
