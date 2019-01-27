Margarita MendezJuly 20, 1940 - Jan. 20, 2019Margarita "Margie" Mendez, 78, of Waco, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at a local hospice facility surrounded by her love ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, January 28, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th in Waco. A visitation and Rosary will be held prior to the service.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

