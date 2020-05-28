Maydona Melton
Jan. 2, 1930 - May 23, 2020
Maydona (McCary) Melton, 90, was born in Rosston, TX, on January 2, 1930, to Robert Eugene McCary and Beulah Mae (Ferguson) McCary. She entered into her Heavenly home on May 23, 2020, in Waco, TX.
Maydona attended high school in Era, TX, and graduated Valedictorian. She attended Howard Bayne University, and Dallas Baptist University, graduating with degrees in Religion, Music, and Elementary Education. She pursued her love of music by playing the piano.
She married John Lewis Melton, and they raised three children: Donna, David and Danny. They worked as Baptist Home Missionaries for many years, in Laredo, Zapata, and along the Rio Grande border, helping to build missions and small churches. She made Mission trips to Mexico, Kentucky, and helped start a church school in Corpus Christi. She taught school for many years until her retirement in 2004. Since then, she has worked and played the piano in Mexican Missions in Waco, enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchilden. John passed away in 2000, and her son, Danny, passed away in 2006. Maydona's heart's desire was to serve the Lord Jesus until He took her home - and she did!
She is survived by her son, Paul David Melton and his wife, Paula; daughter, Donna Hope Kiefer; brother, Kent McCary and his wife, Beverly; grandchildren, Christina Melton, Jenny Manning, Cassie Blanco, and Jamie Lynn Kiefer; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Ava Manning, Kanan and Mia Blanco, and John Michael Benites. Maydona had nieces and nephews who are left to cherish her memory: Reesa and Ray Lambert, Linda and Bob Manning, Rhonda McCary and Robert Dale and JoAnn McCary.
The family extends gratitude to Texas Home Health Hospice and Right-At-Home nursing. Thank you for your kind and loving care in her last days.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Dilley Cemetery, Dilley, Texas. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to honor her memory through memorials, the family has suggested they be sent to the Primera Iglesia Baptista, 510 N 4th Street, Waco, TX 76701, or the Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N Old Robinson Road, Waco, TX 76706.
An online guestbook is available at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of the Hurley Funeral Home, 608 E Trinity, Pearsall, TX 78061.
