Mary Mellgren May 11, 1927 - May 21, 2020 Mary Mellgren, age 93, of West, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Hillsboro. Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, at St. Mary's Cemetery in West, with Dr. John Crowder officiating. Mary will lie-in-state from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday, at Aderhold Funeral Home. Mary was born May 11, 1927, in Bosqueville, the daughter of Oliver and Willie Belle (Kirk) Halbert. She attended schools in Bosqueville and was a graduate of Waco High School. On April 6, 1944, she was united in marriage to Dr. Walter Mellgren in Waco. Walter preceded her in death on December 4, 2014. Mary was a longtime and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in West. She was a co-owner and Chiropractic Assistant with her husband at Mellgren Chiropractic Clinic in West. Mary enjoyed working with flowers and making floral arrangements. She loved all animals, barrel racing, and working on the dairy farm and family ranch. She was an avid sports fan and attended all sports that her children and grandchildren were involved in. She was a Sunday School Teacher, Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, and a member of the Women's Missionary Union and local Ladies Bridge Club. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Oliver Halbert III; and a sister, Abigail Kamm. Survivors include her children, Dr. Walter J. Mellgren Jr. and wife, Linda Lee, of West, Stephen Mellgren of Whitney, and Cindy Belle McElrath and husband, Terry, of West; grandchildren, Michelle Mellgren, Lynette Draper and husband, Charles, Walt Mellgren III, Melissa Glenn and husband, Jon David, Dr. Michael Mellgren and wife, Stephanie, Jaime Redmon, Matthew Nemec and wife, Nicole, David Mellgren, Brandon Mellgren and wife Madison, and Mary Jane McElrath and fiancée, Blaine Picha; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
