Robert MelendezMarch 24, 1940 - Dec. 27, 2018Robert Melendez, 78, of Waco, Texas passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018. Funeral services will be at 11am Thursday, January 3, 2019 at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Wilford Whitby officiating. Visitation was Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm, with a prayer service at 7pm at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

