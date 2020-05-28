Matilde M. Mejia
March 13, 1925 - May 11, 2020
Matilde "Mattie" Moreno Mejia, 95, of Waco, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loved ones on May 11, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, May 30, at St. Francis Catholic Church on the Brazos with the Rev. Gonzalo Ferrer as celebrant and the Rev. Eduardo Jazo as co-celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, May 29, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco.
Mattie was born March 13, 1925, in Waco, Texas, to Jesus and Manuela Moreno Mejia. She lived in Waco her entire life and was a lifetime member of St. Francis Catholic Church and sang in the choir. She hosted many receptions for the annual Fiesta de la Raza. She traveled often during her life and enjoyed being with her family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her five brothers; and her two sisters.
Survivors include her brother, Frank Mejia of Waco; her brother-in-law, Larry Dean of Los Angeles, California; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Estela Lizardo, who cared for her for many years, and Providence Hospice, especially nurse Tammy Phillips, for their compassion and care in her final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made in her honor to St. Francis Catholic Church.
