Filton MeadowsJun. 27, 1927 - Nov. 6, 2019Filton Douglas Meadows, 92, of Hewitt, Texas died Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway, with The Rev. Scott Rhodes officiating. Interment will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be one hour before the Funeral Service.Filton was born June 27, 1927 on a farm near Ocee, Texas, to Sam and Stella Meadows. He graduated from Waco High School and then served two years in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Petty Officer Third Class. He then served four years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.Filton was a machinist, taking great pride in his work. He worked for Rocketdyne in McGregor, Bell Helicopter in Ft. Worth, Marathon Battery in Waco and part time at Triangle Tower in Waco. He was a member of the Brazos Meadows Baptist Church in Hewitt, Texas, and a lifetime member of the DAV organization.Filton was married to Mary Kathryn Williams with whom he had three children. He later married Gloria Holcek Riddle.Preceding Filton in death are his parents and brother, Bobby Neal Meadows.Filton is survived by his wife, Gloria Meadows; two sons, Jerry Meadows and wife, Marsha, of Georgetown, TX, Mike Meadows and wife, Cyndi, of Robinson, TX; daughter, Nancy Beegle and husband, Lynn, of Spring, TX; step-daughter, Mary Coker and husband, Duane, of Lott, TX; sister, Doris Lurie O'Connell of Houston, TX; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

