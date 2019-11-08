Filton MeadowsJun. 27, 1927 - Nov. 6, 2019Filton Douglas Meadows, 92, of Hewitt, Texas died Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway, with The Rev. Scott Rhodes officiating. Interment will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be one hour before the Funeral Service.Filton was born June 27, 1927 on a farm near Ocee, Texas, to Sam and Stella Meadows. He graduated from Waco High School and then served two years in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Petty Officer Third Class. He then served four years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.Filton was a machinist, taking great pride in his work. He worked for Rocketdyne in McGregor, Bell Helicopter in Ft. Worth, Marathon Battery in Waco and part time at Triangle Tower in Waco. He was a member of the Brazos Meadows Baptist Church in Hewitt, Texas, and a lifetime member of the DAV organization.Filton was married to Mary Kathryn Williams with whom he had three children. He later married Gloria Holcek Riddle.Preceding Filton in death are his parents and brother, Bobby Neal Meadows.Filton is survived by his wife, Gloria Meadows; two sons, Jerry Meadows and wife, Marsha, of Georgetown, TX, Mike Meadows and wife, Cyndi, of Robinson, TX; daughter, Nancy Beegle and husband, Lynn, of Spring, TX; step-daughter, Mary Coker and husband, Duane, of Lott, TX; sister, Doris Lurie O'Connell of Houston, TX; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10 football
-
TSTC: Student killed in campus housing was veteran, mother of young son
-
Mike Copeland: Nightlight Donuts finds home; Senior Living in Legends Crossing; Prestige Plaza; Building permits
-
Police: Man raped girl he lured to motel room with cigarettes
-
Speegleville man indicted on 12 child pornography charges
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.