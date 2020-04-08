Esther Meadows
Sept. 16, 1927 - April 5, 2020
Esther Meadows passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at China Spring Cemetery.
Esther was born September 16, 1927, in McLennan County, Texas, to Otto Paul and Barbara Annie Kreder. She graduated from LaVega High School and became a registered nurse through Providence Nursing Program. She worked at the VA Hospital and as a urology nurse in Waco. Shortly after graduating from nursing school, she met her husband, Jack Meadows, and later became the office manager at Meadows Printing for many years. She loved gardening and working in the yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Otto Paul and Barbara Annie Kreder; sisters, Dora, Olga, and Agnes; and brothers, Fred, Carl, Louis, and Oscar.
She is survived by her son, Brad Meadows; and daughter, Marsha L. Meadows; grandchildren, Melissa, Dorian, and Logan; and great-grandchildren, Layla and Maverick.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
