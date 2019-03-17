Ronnie McWilliamsOct. 6, 1942 - Mar. 12, 2019Ronald "Ronnie" McWilliams, 76, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Peoria. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Johnny Callaway officiating. Ronnie was born October 6, 1942, in Waco, the son of William and Dorothy (Nunley) McWilliams. He was a 1961 graduate of Connally High School, where he lettered in many sports including baseball, football, track and basketball. On October 26, 1963, he was united in marriage to Linda Mynar in Tours. Ronnie worked for Mosley Machinery and Waco Tool & Die for over 32 years. He enjoyed racing motorcycles and playing golf. Ronnie looked forward to having coffee with his friends every morning at Dee's Donuts in Elm Mott, and loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Barry McWilliams; parents-in-law, Felix and Hattie Mynar; son-in-law, Todd Blanchard; and nephew, Cody Mac Mynar.Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Linda McWilliams of Waco; daughter, Rhonda Blanchard Padgett and husband, Brian, of Peoria; granddaughter, Lindsey Jae Blanchard; brother, Johnny Callaway and wife, Patsy; brother-in-law, Ricky Mynar and wife, Melany; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
