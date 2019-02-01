Barry Joe McWilliamsJuly 12, 1946 - January 24, 2019Barry Joe McWilliams, 72, passed away suddenly in his home in Fenton, Missouri, on Thursday, January 24, 2019. He was born and raised in Lacy Lakeview, Texas, by his mother, Dorothy (Nunley, McWilliams) Callaway, father, William "Mac" McWilliams, and step-father, Arnold Callaway, all of whom preceded him in death.Barry is survived by and was a loving husband to his wife, Deborah McWilliams (Moser), to whom he was married for 32 years; loyal brother to Ronnie (Linda) McWilliams; role model to his step-brothers, John (Patsy) Callaway and the late Robert (Monica) Callaway; an inspiration to his children, Paul (Lisa) McWilliams, Aaron McWilliams, and Kevin (Amber) McWilliams; proud grandfather to Macy Ray McWilliams; and loving uncle to Rhonda (McWilliams, Blanchard) Padgett; and great-uncle to Lindsey Jae Blanchard.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation of your time or a monetary gift to the charity of your choice.Please join us in celebrating his life at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 2, at Lakeview Baptist Church, 125 N. Bermuda Street, Waco, Texas. During the service, please feel free to share your favorite story with us.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

