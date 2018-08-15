James Morrison McVeyJan. 30, 1933 - Aug. 9, 2018James Morrison McVey "Mac" died, August 9, 2018, in New Mexico. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., August 18, 2018, at First Baptist Church, 2500 Mallard Lane, Taylor, Texas 76574.Born in Dallas, January 30, 1933, Mac was raised in Dallas/Fort Worth. He graduated from Carter-Riverside High School in 1950, from UT Austin in 1954, and served in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Korean War. An accomplished athlete, Mac played baseball and football in high school and college. After graduating from UT he also played baseball for the U.S. Army. After his service in the Army, Mac worked in education and eventually moved to a career in residential and commercial construction. He married Lena Mary Scully in 1954 and they raised five children in Waco, Texas. In 1986 he married Beverly Sandel, and they resided together in Austin, TX, Ruidoso, NM, and most recently in Taylor, TX.Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Leva C. McVey; brother, Robert E. McVey, Jr.; and son, James M. McVey, Jr.He is survived by his wife, Beverly McVey; sister, Judy Wilson; cousin, Eddie Dunn; and children, Kelle Plummer and husband, Mark, Kim Samuels and husband, Barry, Jack McVey and wife, Susan, Joey McVey and wife, Jenni, Sandra Sandel and husband, David Baker, Ruth Sandel-Roach and husband, Joe, and Rodney Sandel. Mac was also blessed with 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and 16 nieces and nephews.Mac and Beverly shared a wonderful life together spending time with their family and friends, and traveling throughout the U.S. They were both active in their communities, volunteering with For the Love of Christi and Meals on Wheels. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.Hook Em' Horns MacSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.