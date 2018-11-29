Doris Elaine McPherson Sept. 20, 1926 - Nov. 25, 2018Doris Elaine McPherson, 92, of McGregor, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018 in a local nursing home. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018 in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 30, at Cole Funeral Home.Mrs. McPherson was born on September 20, 1926, in Troy, Texas, to Robert N. and Annie Louzelle (Jennings) Bulls. She graduated from Troy High School and attended Cameron Business College. Mrs. McPherson retired from General Electric after 28 years of service; after retirement she got very involved in genealogy and traced her ancestors back to the 1970's. She married T.D. McPherson on June 2, 1945 in Troy and they celebrated over 69 wonderful years together until his death on December 18, 2014.Mrs. McPherson was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Brooksie Corley and Eunice Huffhines; and brothers, R.L. and Richard Bulls.Survivors include her brothers, Bobby Wayne and Lewis Bulls; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friendsSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
