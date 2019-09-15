Aquarius McPhaulMarch 4, 2002 - Sept. 10, 2019Aquarius "AQ", Tyrone McPhaul, 17, of Waco passed away on September 10, 2019. Viewing will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at River City Church, 3015 Robinson Drive, with Bishop Ernie Sample officiating. Burial will follow in Rosemound Cemetery.Aquarius was born March 4, 2002 in Waco. He was a student in Waco ISD schools. Aquarius loved Jesus and developed a personal relationship with God at a very young age. He played the role of Jesus carrying the cross with a crown upon his head during Easter plays. Aquarius enjoyed playing sports, telling jokes, rapping, and hugging family. Aquarius wanted to return to track and field this school year which was another passion of his.Aquarius was an awesome son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend and student. He lived life with a smile on his face and a joke in his belly. He showed love to every person he met. He never met a stranger.Aquarius was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Santiago and Paula Rosales; paternal great-grandmother, Madear McPhaul; paternal grandfather, Robert Lee Cobb; father, Anthony Tyrone White; bother, Shamall Ray McPhaul; and cousin, Edward Ortiz.Aquarius leaves his beloved parents, Pastor Sherman Sr. and First Lady Mary McPhaul; sisters, Jasmine, Aaliyah, Marcella, Miyoshia, Denise and Ashley; brothers, Fabean, Abel and Sherman Jr,; paternal grandparents, Harold and Mary Lincoln; and paternal grandmother, Irma White. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, faculty and staff of Waco ISD, and members of the community to cherish his beautiful and vibrant memory.The family extends special thanks to Waco ISD, Cesar Chavez Middle School, University High School, Waco Police Department and surrounding departments, family, friends, OakCrest Funeral Home, Bishop Ernie Sample and First Lady Sample River City Church, Pastor Nelson and First Lady Nelson, and the community for the support and love shown during this difficult time.Sign his online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

