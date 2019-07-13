Florence E. McNeilJan. 19, 1934 - July 11, 2019Florence E. McNeil, 85, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born in Seagraves, TX on January 19, 1934. Florence was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and was greatly loved. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to God, her family, and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, JW Kimbell and Leona Gill; sisters, Jewel and Joyce; brother, Edward; granddaughter, Lesa; niece, Deanna; and great-niece, McKenzie.She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jimmy McNeil; children, Theresa Covin and husband, Gary, Kathy Moore and husband, Jim, Charlotte Ingram and husband, Greg; grandchildren Charles, Bradley, Julie, Michael, Brian, Rebecca, Jimmie, Marissa, Jacob, and Gabe. She had 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime family friends.Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastors Marvin Donnell and Roy Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Ater Cemetery.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 First St, Hewitt, TX 76643.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
