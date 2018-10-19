Gloria Bell McNealMay 2, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2018Gloria McNeal passed away October 14, 2018. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 20, at TrueVine Worship Center. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

