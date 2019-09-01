Dorothy Gwendolyn McNairSept. 27, 1925 - Aug. 30, 2019Dorothy Gwendolyn "Gwen" Alexander McNair, was born September 27, 1925, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Albert Goldburg and Ella Elizabeth (Simpson) Alexander, passed away August 30, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 93.Gwen graduated from Crawford High School and then attended Four-C Business College in Waco. On May 25, 1944, Gwen married Roy McNair in Crawford, Texas. After fifty-one years of marriage, he preceded her in death May 26, 1995. Together, they built a business called Towne Delivery, which later became Towne Moving & Storage.Gwen was said to be a gregarious lady who always created fun and was blessed with many friends. She never lost her love for her Crawford upbringing. Their family porch stories will continue to be a treasured memory for years to come.Gwen is survived by her daughter, Zonna (Bill) McWhorter of Rockport, TX; son, Kent McNair of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas; grandchildren: Stephanie (Bob) Montgomery, Josh McWhorter, Allison (Gilbert) Martinez, Russell Kent McNair, Kelsie (Dale) Davies, and Allye McNair; great-grandchildren: Lindsey Montgomery, Tyler Joplin, Clint Montgomery, Connor McNair, Tripp, Ryder, Jett and Crews Davies; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The graveside service and interment will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Crawford Cemetery, with the Rev. Robin young officiating.For those desiring, the family has suggested Texas Children's Hospital, 6621 Fannin St., Houston, Texas 77030.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
