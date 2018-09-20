David Lee McNairApril 21, 1956 - Sept. 9, 2018David Lee McNair, 62, of Cleburne, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 9, 2018. The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 22, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Rd., Robinson, TX 76706, with Pastor David Cozart officiating.David was born in Waco and graduated from Waco High in 1974. He married Deanna Denton Weaver on April 28, 2016. At the time of his death he was employed by Bosque System, LLC. David loved to hunt and fish.David is survived by his wife, Deanna; step-son, Christopher; mother, Louise Alligood and husband, Ken; father, Bill McNair; daughter, Amber; sons, John, Justin, and Lukas; sister, Susan; brothers, Danny and Donald; and several grandchildren. He is also survived by special friends, Diann and Randy, Diane and Howie, and Hodge.In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Rd, Robinson TX 76706 or to your favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

