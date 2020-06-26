Jessie Dora Ann McMillan Morris
Nov. 4, 1926 - June 24, 2020
Jessie left us peacefully to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020 at Providence Hospice Place in Waco, Texas. She was born November 4, 1926, in Waycross, Georgia, the youngest child of James and Eva (Lastinger) McMillan. At the age of 20, she met John Russell Morris and they were married in 1947.
Together they raised three children, Frances Eileen, Phillip Russell and Sharon Naomi Morris while living in Jacksonville, Florida. The family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where Jessie enjoyed the nearby beaches and being close to the water. She was able during this time to fulfill a life-long dream of becoming a nurse and graduated in March, 1961, and began working at Mound Park Hospital. John changed jobs, so the family moved to Gainesville, Florida, and Jessie worked at Alachua General Hospital until she retired. In all, Jessie kept her Nursing License for thirty-five years.
In August, 1977, Jessie moved to Waco, Texas, where she joined First Assembly of God Church, became a volunteer at Harrison Center and Friends for Life. She made many wonderful and caring friends, while staying busy and being active in her new family church. Jessie loved to be in the Lord's house and witnessing to everyone.
She also enjoyed making jams and jellies, as well as canning many delicious fruits and vegetables, which she shared with all her family, friends and anyone in need. She always had a camera on hand and was known for saying "Let me get a picture!" She took great joy in always making some new craft or gift, cooking or baking for any and everyone. Spending time with family was her greatest passion, along with sharing memories of family from the past.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, eight siblings and their spouses, her eldest sons, Jim and Paul Morris; her eldest daughter, Ruth Ruble, her daughter, Eileen; her son, Russell; and son-in-law, Michael Lawson.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Larry Ruble; daughter-in-law, Karen Morris; youngest daughter, Sharon Lawson; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five great-greatgrandchildren, two great-great-great grand-children and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial will be held at Riverside Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd in Jacksonville, Florida at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Assembly of God Church in Waco, Texas at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Church in Waco, Texas.
