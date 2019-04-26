Geraldine McMillanJan. 23, 1933 - April 24, 2019Our loving Mother and Grandmother went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Valley Mills First Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Valley Mills Cemetery under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Valley Mills First Baptist Church. Memorial may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Cayote Methodist Church.Geraldine was born January 23, 1933, to Elbert P. and Lillie Mae (Freedman) Light, the 2nd child of eight children. She attended school at Mosheim, Texas, and married William Edwin (Buck) McMillan at age 17. Together they had six children and lived on a ranch in the Cayote community throughout their lives. Family was especially important.She enjoyed, sewing, quilting, cooking, playing games, music, dancing, and caring for others. She was a member of the Cayote Methodist Church and the women's society for many, many years. She loved social times and insisted on contributing with food and service. She always had a positive outlook on everything and had patience with both young and old. Even when she had very little, she always managed to give to others and provide for her family. She could make something great out of nothing.She was preceded in death by her husband; and two brothers, C.E. Light and Tommy Light.She is survived by her six children: Barbara Brown and husband, Matt, of Valley Mills, Steve McMillan and wife, Lois, of Missouri, Paula Dunn and husband, Johnny, of Valley Mills, Clayton McMillan and wife, Debbie, of China Spring, Pamela Long and husband, Darrell, of Abilene, and Patricia Ammann and husband, Bryan, of China Spring. She was blessed by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Siblings: Nadine Kroll, Melvin Light, Mickey Light, Buck Light, and Elbert "Burt/Bird" Light. She was a second mother to many and a friend to all.Please join us in remembering Geraldine by signing our guest book at www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
