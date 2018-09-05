David Collins McMichaelJan. 21, 1936 - Sep. 1, 2018David Collins McMichael, 82 of China Spring, passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Private family interment will follow. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 6 at the funeral home.David was born in Haynesville, LA to Collins and Minnie Strickland McMichael. He married Sandra (Sandy) Smith March 13, 1955 in Vicksburg, MS. He loved his work with the FBI, and lived throughout the midwest and Washington, DC, as well as Puerto Rico. The FBI was a wonderful life and they were like an extended family. David also loved playing golf, and hunting and fishing with his dad while growing up.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Everett McMichael; sister, Helen McMichael; son, Gregory Allen McMichael; and great-granddaughter, Sophie Besson.David is survived by his wife, Sandy Smith McMichael; children, Pamela Bartosh and husband, Robert, Paul McMichael and wife, Lisa, and Thomas Bradford McMichael and wife, Lori; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a charity of your choice.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
