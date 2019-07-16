Billy McLennanJan. 3, 1924 - July 10, 2019Billy Lloyd McLennan, 95, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 19 at Oakwood Cemetery, in Waco.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

