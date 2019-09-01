John McLaurinMar 6, 1951 - Aug 29, 2019"Johnny" Lee McLaurin, age 68, of Hewitt, TX, passed away on August 29, 2019. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 300 Ritchie Road in Hewitt, TX. Interment will be at a Dallas cemetery with full military honors.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

