Robert McLaughlinJan. 15, 1929 - June 22, 2019Robert "Bob" McLaughlin, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the ag of 90. Graveside services and interment will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday June 25, 2019, at China Spring Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Bob was born and reared in Jewett, Texas, the son of the late Robert Frank and Vesta Pauline ( Platt) McLaughlin. He graduated with honors from Jewett High School and avid about school reunions and keeping up with his ole class mates. He furthered his education at Sam Houston State Teachers College in Huntsville, Texas, graduating in 1959, with a degree in Business Administration. Bob served his country in the United States Air Force from 1950 until his honorable discharge Sept. 1954. From 1954 to 1959, Bob was employed at Chance Vought Aircraft in Arlington, which developed and produced fighter planes for the Navy. In 1959, Bob moved to McGregor and began a career with Rocketdyne, another defense contractor that produced solid rocket motors for missiles. They made the famous Sparrow Missiles that were used in air to air and air to ground targets. Bob moved to Waco in 1968 and worked for J.M. Wood Mfg. and worked in customer services. In Jan 1971, Bob began working for Tonk Products in Crawford. In 1976 Bob moved to China Spring and purchased a farm. He loved working in the garden and tending to his cattle and farm. Bob was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his late brother, Platt and R.F. He also loved sports and if there was a game being played, basketball, baseball or football, he would be watching it. He even started enjoying watching Tennis with his late wife, Jan. Bob was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Waco. He did enjoyed being with his Sunday School class members each Sunday.Also preceeding him in death was his wife, Jan McLaughlin of 32 years; and his siblings.Survivors include his sister-in-law, Joyce McLaughlin; great-nephew, Michael and family; niece, Cheryl and family; two daughters, Kathy Lindsey and partner, Lisa, and Beth Sutton and husband, Brad; sons, Randy McLaughlin and wife, Lucia, Dennis McLaughlin, Mike Royal and wife, Pat, and David Royal and wife Lisa; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Scott and White caregivers for the loving care they gave Bob during his brief illness. Also an extended thank you to his special caregivers at Ridgecrest Assisted Living Center who were always there for him. Shay, who always made sure he had his pimento cheese sandwiches waiting for him.For those desiring, the family has suggested First United Methodist Church of Waco for memorial contributions.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.