Janelle McLaughlinSept. 18, 1931 - March 5, 2019Janelle Findley Royal McLaughlin, 87, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with The Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Interment will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro, Texas. A visitation with the family will be 9:00 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Jan was born on September 18, 1931, in Woodbury, Texas, to W.A. and Leona Findley. The family was moved to Malone, Texas in 1940. Janelle graduated from Bynum High School in 1948, due to Malone having lost their senior accreditation. She graduated from Hillsboro Jr. College, and in 1952 received her BS from North Texas University. Later she received her MS from Baylor University.Janelle taught school at Bells Hill for two years. After marrying Lee Royal who was a pilot in the USAF they lived in Hawaii for three years. Mike, their only son at the time began school at Aiea Elementary. The next assignment was San Antonio, Texas, where their son, David Royal, was born.Jan was in the Real Estate Business for 20 years after having taken a year out to become a counselor at MCC. She loved decorating, Duplicate Bridge and attained her Life Master designation. Jan also loved her Lord and tried to live every day as though it might be her last.Preceding Jan in death are both parents, and only brother W.A. Findley, Jr. She also lost her first husband, Lt Col Council Lee Royal in Vietnam.Surviving Janelle is her husband, Robert McLaughlin; two sons, Michael L. Royal and wife, Pat, and Ret. Col. David B. Royal and wife, Lisa; four step-children, Kathy Lindsey and Lisa, Randy McLaughlin, Dennis McLaughlin, and Beth McLaughlin Sutton and husband, Brad; ten grandchildren, Milo Royal and Council Royal, Brandon and Samantha Sutton, Brittney and Richard Torres, Katherine McLaughlin, Christopher Lindsey, Crystal Lindsey; five great-grandchildren, Quin Sutton, Sawyer and Reed Torres; sister-in-law, Joyce McLaughlin; nephew Wayne Findley and wife, Stephanie.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
