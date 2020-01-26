Claudia McLatcherMarch 16, 1944 - Jan. 19, 2020Claudia McLatcher was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 16, 1944, to Ronald Rolling and Mary McGrail Rolling. A loving mother, teacher, and educational diagnostician, Claudia was also a McLennan County Master Gardener committed to beautifying her beloved city of Waco. A dedicated seamstress, she was always working on quilts and other handmade keepsakes to share with family and friends.Claudia loved to travel, and in the year leading up to her passing, she had visited Alaska, the Caribbean, her extended family in Wisconsin, her dear friends throughout many cities in which she lived, and her first great-grandchild in Whiteland, Indiana. While Claudia and David lived in many places over the years, she came to consider Waco, Texas, home. She earned a Master of Science in Education from Baylor University, learned to play golf, founded a Mahjong club, and enjoyed spending time with friends from various circles in which she ran.Claudia is survived by her husband of 53 years, David L. McLatcher; daughter, Beth Mans and husband, Gary; son, Christopher and wife, Sherry; and son, Michael and wife, Jenny. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kaitlin Rose, Jaimie Beth, Allyson Ann, Sarah Joyce, Jonathan David, Rebekah Rose, Margaret Helen, and Mary Claudia. Claudia had one great-grandchild, Evelyn Rose.A celebration of life service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Pavilion building at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way, Woodway TX 76712.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Claudia's beloved church, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco, to Caritas of Waco, CaringBridge or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
McLatcher, Claudia
To send flowers to the family of Claudia McLatcher, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 22
Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Carleen Bright Arboretum
1 Pavillion Way
Woodway, TX 76712
1 Pavillion Way
Woodway, TX 76712
Guaranteed delivery before Claudia's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.