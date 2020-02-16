Claudia McLatcherMarch 16, 1944 - Jan. 19, 2020Claudia McLatcher, of Waco, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Pavilion building at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way, Woodway, TX 76712.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

