Alexis Elwood McKinzieMay 31, 1951 - March 15, 2019Alexis Claire Elwood McKinzie, 67, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019.A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Alexis was born on May 31, 1951, in Cabool, MO, to Kenneth and Panayota Elwood. After relocating to Bellmead, Texas, "Claire" attended school at La Vega. She quickly developed a passion for cosmetics that led to a thirty-year career where she'd eventually retire from Estee Lauder Companies. Alexis raised one son, Guy Meredith, while living in Plano, Texas.Alexis was preceded by her parents; three sisters, Kay, Julianna, and Johnna.Alexis is survived by her son, Guy Meredith and wife, Katie; granddaughters, Lucy and baby girl coming soon; eight sisters, Barbara, Edie, Frances, Kenna, Michelle, Nancy, Rhoda, and Trina; and three brothers, George, Kyle, and Michael.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association in Alexis's honor.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.