Tyler McKinneyMay 19, 2000 - Jan. 22, 2020Tyler McKinney passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A wake will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, January 31, at Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N 21st Street in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, at Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N 21th St, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
McKinney, Tyler
To plant a tree in memory of Tyler McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
