Nathan B. McKinneyFeb 6, 1919 - Dec. 24, 2018Nathan B. McKinney, Jr., 99, of Bellmead, died Monday, December 24, 2018 at his son's home in McLoud, Oklahoma.The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Rd, in Waco.Nathan was born February 6, 1919 in Waco to Nathan B. McKinney, Sr. and Elsie Pippin McKinney. He attended Waco schools and graduated from Waco High. Nathan then went to serve his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp and later the Air Force as an aircraft master mechanic during WWII in Africa and in the 451st Bombardment Group in Castellucci, Italy. He continued his service during the Korean War and had assignments in various parts of the world prior to his retirement. Nathan was a member of the Charter Chief Hall of Fame and was among the first 625 enlisted men to be promoted to the new pay grade of E-9 in December of 1959 from a pool of 60,000 master sergeants.While stationed in Italy during WWII, Nathan had the rare opportunity of an audience with Pope Pius XII. The Pope placed his hands on Nathan's head and prayed for his safety and long life; in later years, Nathan credited this blessing by the Pope for his longevity.Nathan retired from the military in 1960 having earned a Bronze Star, three Presidential Unit citations, the Europe Africa Middle East Campaign medal with ten bronze stars as well as other citations.In 1945, he was introduced to Clara Harrell. Six months later, they were married and were together for 56 years until her death in 1999.Nathan is survived by his son, John Michael McKinney and his wife, Patricia, of McLoud, Oklahoma; his sister, Billie R. McKinney Porter of Waco; and many nieces and nephews as well as three step-grandchildren.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
